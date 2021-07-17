3rd SoCal venue cancels Matt Gaetz, Marjorie Taylor Greene rally

Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from SAT 8:09 PM EDT until SUN 12:00 AM EDT, Somerset County
20
Flash Flood Warning
until SAT 10:00 PM EDT, Dutchess County
Flash Flood Warning
from SAT 8:12 PM EDT until SAT 11:15 PM EDT, Dutchess County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from SAT 1:13 PM EDT until SAT 11:00 PM EDT, Dutchess County, Ulster County
Flood Warning
until SUN 2:00 PM EDT, Monroe County
Flash Flood Warning
until SUN 12:00 AM EDT, Hunterdon County, Morris County, Somerset County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from SAT 1:15 PM EDT until SAT 11:00 PM EDT, Hunterdon County, Middlesex County, Monmouth County, Morris County, Ocean County, Salem County, Somerset County, Sussex County, Warren County
Flash Flood Warning
from SAT 8:41 PM EDT until SAT 11:45 PM EDT, Sullivan County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
until SAT 11:00 PM EDT, Sullivan County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until SAT 9:30 PM EDT, Middlesex County, Monmouth County, Ocean County, Somerset County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from SAT 1:14 PM EDT until SAT 11:00 PM EDT, Fairfield County, Bronx County, Kings County, Nassau County, Orange County, Putnam County, Queens County, Richmond County, Rockland County, Westchester County, Bergen County, Essex County, Hudson County, Passaic County, Union County
Flood Advisory
until SAT 11:00 PM EDT, Ulster County
Flood Advisory
from SAT 7:51 PM EDT until SAT 9:45 PM EDT, Dutchess County, Ulster County
Flood Advisory
from SAT 8:33 PM EDT until SAT 10:30 PM EDT, Orange County
Flood Advisory
from SAT 8:53 PM EDT until SUN 12:00 AM EDT, Middlesex County, Monmouth County
Flash Flood Watch
until SUN 2:00 AM EDT, Sullivan County, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County, Hunterdon County, Mercer County, Middlesex County, Morris County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Sussex County, Warren County, Western Monmouth County
Flood Advisory
from SAT 7:12 PM EDT until SAT 10:00 PM EDT, Somerset County
Flash Flood Watch
until SUN 12:00 PM EDT, Eastern Dutchess County, Eastern Ulster County, Western Dutchess County, Western Ulster County
Flash Flood Watch
until SUN 6:00 AM EDT, Bronx County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northern Nassau County, Northern Queens County, Northern Westchester County, Orange County, Putnam County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Rockland County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southern Westchester County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Passaic County, Western Union County
Flood Advisory
from SAT 8:25 PM EDT until SAT 10:15 PM EDT, Orange County, Putnam County, Rockland County, Westchester County, Bergen County

3rd SoCal venue cancels Matt Gaetz, Marjorie Taylor Greene rally

Published 
Politics
Associated Press
House Republican Reps. Discuss VP Harris' Oversight Of Border Crisis article

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 17: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), speaks at a press conference on the border crisis on Capitol Hill on June 17, 2021 in Washington, DC. Republican lawmakers voted against a bill the House passed on Tuesday awarding all law

Expand

RIVERSIDE, Calif. - Three event venues in Southern California have now canceled plans for a Saturday night rally by Republican House Reps. Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Instead, Gaetz said on Twitter that they would be holding a protest outside City Hall in Riverside, where one of the events was canceled. An Anaheim spokesman had announced the latest cancellation hours before the rally was scheduled to begin.

Spokesman Mike Lyster said city officials "shared our public safety concerns with the operator and the operator shares the concerns," the Press-Enterprise reported.

"We respect free speech and we are capable of holding events," Lyster said. "But it was the lack of advance notice for an event that would attract the attention at the level this one would that has raised issues for our city."

Lyster also said city officials had "concerns about the nature of the event and that it does not reflect the city of Anaheim and the values we share."

Two venues in nearby cities previously canceled plans to host the event.

The two far-right members of Congress billed the event as an "America First" rally, part of a series they have spoken at this year.