3rd arrest made in murder of NYC subway good Samaritan

article

A third teen has been placed under arrest and charged with murder after a violent gang attack on New Year's Day led to the death of a good Samaritan who tried to rescue the victim from being stuck by a subway train.

According to authorities, around 2:30 a.m. on January 1, a group of people attacked a 38-year-old man on the B/D train platform at the Fordham Road station in the Bronx.

During the attack, the man, who was also threatened with a knife, fell onto the subway tracks.

Police say that is when Roland Hueston, 36, jumped onto the tracks in order to try and save the victim from being hit by an oncoming train. However, Hueston was struck by the train and killed.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

The 38-year-old was not hit by the train, but suffered a broken arm for which he was treated at a nearby hospital and released.

Two suspects, a 16 and 17-year-old boy have already been arrested in connection to the case, and the NYPD said that another 17-year-old boy was arrested on January 20.

Advertisement

All three suspects are facing charges of murder, robbery and gang assault, among other charges.