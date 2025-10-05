37-year-old shot and killed in Jamaica, Queens identified: police investigating

article

The Brief Police responded to a shooting on Friday, Oct. 3 in Queens, New York. Two men were found with gunshot wounds to the head; both were later pronounced deceased. No arrests have been made as the investigation continues.



Two men lost their lives following a shooting late Friday night in Jamaica, Queens. Police have since identified one of the people killed.

What we know:

Officers arrived at 155-18 116 Road after a 911 call reported shots fired. They discovered two men, aged 37 and 41, both with gunshot wounds to the head.

Emergency medical services pronounced the 37-year-old, identified as Prince Mcfarlane of Brooklyn, dead at the scene, while the 41-year-old was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

The identity of the second deceased individual is currently being withheld until their family is notified. Police have not made any arrests, and the investigation is still active.

What we don't know:

The motive behind the shooting and any potential suspects remain unknown. Authorities have not yet released further details about any leads in the investigation.