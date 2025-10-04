Two men shot dead in Queens Friday night, police investigating homicide

article

The Brief Police responded to a shooting on Friday, Oct. 3. Two men, ages 37 and 41, were pronounced dead. No arrests have been made; investigation ongoing



A late-night shooting left two men dead in the Jamaica neighborhood of Queens just before midnight Friday, police said.

Police investigation in Queens

What we know:

Officers arrived at the scene on 116 Road after a 911 call reported shots fired. On scene, police found two men with gunshot wounds to the head.

Emergency responders pronounced a 37-year-old man, who had a gunshot wound to the head, dead at the scene. A 41-year-old man was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center where he later died.

The investigation continues as authorities work to piece together the events of the night. The identities of the deceased are being withheld until family members are notified.

Ongoing questions for authorities

What we don't know:

There are no arrests yet, and the motive behind the shooting is still unclear. Authorities have not released additional details about potential suspects.