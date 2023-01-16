NYPD releases new images of men wanted in $300K Brinks truck robbery

article

The NYPD has released new photos of men who are wanted in a $300,000 robbery involving an armored truck outside a bank in Brooklyn.

The brazen robbery happened at around 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, in Sunset Park. The truck was in front of a Chase Bank located at the corner of 8th Avenue and 55th Street.

According to authorities, a Brink's employee was making a bank money drop when two of the suspects approached him and began to ask for directions.

While the employee was distracted, the third suspect managed to grab a bag of cash that had been left unattended on the bumper of the armored truck and ran from the scene, heading south on 8th Avenue.

The stolen bag reportedly contained $300,000 in cash.

The thief who managed to get away with the bag is described as a man with a light complexion and a slim build who was last seen wearing a black winter hat, a black hooded jacket, gray pants, and black sneakers.

The other two suspects who distracted the Brink's employee are described as a man with a medium complexion and a medium build who was last seen wearing a black winter hat with white trim, a black winter coat with a hood, gray pants, and black sneakers and a man with a medium complexion and a medium build, last seen wearing a black winter hat, a black face mask, a black jacket, black pants, black sneakers, and a black backpack.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.