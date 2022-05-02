3-year-old slept on sidewalk as mother partied in nightclub, says sheriff's office

article

A mother in Florida faces charges of child neglect after one of her young children was found on a sidewalk and two others were found alone in their home as she partied in a nightclub, said police.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office says it was called to the area of Gibson Street in Fort Walton Beach on Saturday at about 1 a.m. where they found a three-year-old child sleeping on the concrete sidewalk. The child was wrapped in a blanket.

Cops then went to the child's home where they found two other young children asleep, added the sheriff's office.

A security officer at the nearby Choctaw Village Apartments reportedly lead police to the apartment.

Shyla Heidelberg, 25, was arrested for child neglect without bodily harm after she returned to the apartment and admitted she had gone out to a nightclub about 90 minutes earlier, leaving the children unattended.

She was released from custody Sunday.

She denied the allegations when reached by the NY Post for comment.

"It wasn’t true," she told The Post during a brief interview. "I have proof that I wasn’t in the club."

The mother went on to tell the paper that video from her Ring doorbell camera proves she didn't leave the children to go to the club.

"A couple people can state that I wasn’t there," Heidelberg insisted before hanging up.