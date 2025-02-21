Little NY boy loses mom, battles cancer in same year: How to help Hudson Swift

article

Three-year-old Hudson Swift is a brave little boy who is surrounded by so much love each day.

They say it takes a village to help raise your children, and a village is what Hudson and dad, Shawn Swift, both have. Aside from friends, complete strangers are helping the father-son duo.

"It really restores your faith in humanity, and it gives me confidence that I can overcome these challenges," said Shawn Swift.

The past year has been everything but easy for the two. In January of 2024, Shawn’s wife Ashley died in a car accident. Shortly after his mother’s death, Hudson was diagnosed with autism, and if that wasn't enough to bare, devastation hit once again. In September, the dinosaur-loving boy was diagnosed with a brain tumor.

"There is no way this can happen to you in such a close time period. I really was in disbelief," Swift said.

Brain surgery was scheduled immediately, and so was chemo. Swift, who is a U.S. veteran, was left to navigate his new reality as a single dad.

With so many unknowns, medical and childcare costs, and everything in between, the community came together to fundraise for the Swifts.

The man behind the idea is Anthony Suppa, who launched Slice of Charity to help families like the Swifts.

"The support has been unbelievable," Suppa said.

All three Frantoni’s Pizzerias across Long Island, Slice of Charity, Cause and Cart and Dual Coast Podcast are throwing their weight behind the cause. The fundraising ends on Sunday, Feb. 23,

What you can do:

Here's where you can donate: