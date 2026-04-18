3 people jump on NYPD car, crack windshield during Queens street takeover

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The Brief Police responded to reports of drag racing in Queens early Saturday morning. Three people jumped onto a marked NYPD vehicle, damaging it before running away. No injuries were reported, and the investigation is ongoing.



A police response to a drag racing gathering in Queens turned chaotic when individuals climbed onto a patrol vehicle and damaged it.

What we know:

Officers responded around 1:49 a.m. April 18 to multiple 911 calls reporting drag racing near Eliot Avenue and 69th Street within the 104 Precinct.

Police say officers arrived within a minute and activated lights and sirens to disperse the gathering.

Most vehicles and attendees left the area without incident.

During the dispersal, three unidentified individuals jumped onto the hood of a marked police vehicle, causing damage and cracking the windshield.

The individuals then fled in a vehicle in an unknown direction.

What happened next

At the direction of the precinct’s commanding officer, additional units canvassed surrounding streets to deter further reckless driving.

During that canvass, one motorist was issued a summons for blocking a crosswalk.

What we don't know:

Police have not released descriptions of the individuals involved.

What's next:

The investigation remains ongoing.