3 people injured after driver crashes into Long Island house

Three people are injured after a car crashed into a house on Long Island overnight, police said.

It happened at approximately 12:30 a.m.

Suffolk County police said Cristian Banega-Salmendares, 27, was driving a Dodge SUV southbound on Great East Neck Road, south of Crocus Court, when he lost control of the vehicle. Officers said he struck a low concrete wall, flipped in the air, and then crashed into the house.

Banega-Salmendares and a married couple living in the building were taken to Good Samaritan University Hospital in West Islip.

Police said their injuries were non-life-threatening.

The Babylon Town Fire Marshall and Building Inspector are assessing the damage.

Police didn't say whether the driver is facing charges.