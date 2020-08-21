3 people dead in overnight violence in New York City

Police are investigating several shootings across New York City including one in Brooklyn that started as a fistfight inside a McDonald's.

A 23-year-old man was shot in the head and shoulder late Thursday at the corner of Flatbush Avenue and Fulton Street, according to police. The victim and gunman had reportedly gotten into a fight inside the restaurant and then went outside and exchanged bullets, said police.

The victim was taken to New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital where he died. He was not identified and police say the shooter remained on the loose on Friday.

In a separate incident, a 44-year-old man was shot in the back of the head and killed at about 4:30 a.m. Friday on Park Avenue in the Tremont section of the Bronx, according to police. He was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he died. There was no arrest in that shooting.

Earlier in the night, three men were shot in Crotona at around 2 a.m. A 60-year-old man was killed while a 36-year-old and 54-year-old man were hospitalized in stable condition at St. Barnabas Hospital. There were no arrests in the triple-shooting.

Two men were reportedly shot in Hunts Point about thirty minutes later.

Shootings were up 82 percent in the city compared to the same time period a year earlier.