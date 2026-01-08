3 NY Republicans join House Dems to extend ACA subsidies

The Brief Seventeen Republicans voted with all House Democrats to pass an ACA extension on Thursday. Three of these GOP lawmakers represent New York: Reps. Nick LaLota, Andrew Garbarino and Mike Lawler. Many Americans saw their health insurance premiums soar after the ACA subsidies expired at the end of last year.



The House voted on Thursday to extend Affordable Care Act subsidies that expired at the end of 2025, leaving millions of Americans enduring higher health insurance premiums.

The vote came out at 230-196. Seventeen Republicans voted with all House Democrats to pass the extension, which is still pending in the Senate. Three of these GOP lawmakers represent New York: Reps. Nick LaLota, Andrew Garbarino and Mike Lawler.

What they're saying:

"The affordability crisis is not a ‘hoax,’ it is very real — despite what Donald Trump has had to say," House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, invoking the president's remarks, said on the floor.

"Democrats made clear before the government was shut down that we were in this affordability fight until we win this affordability fight," he added. "Today we have an opportunity to take a meaningful step forward."

After the 2025 government shutdown didn't resolve the health care issue, some lawmakers told The Associated Press that doing nothing to address it was not an option with many Americans facing expensive health insurance premiums beginning in January.

What would the ACA vote mean?

Dig deeper:

The House vote would show there is growing bipartisan support for a proposed three-year extension of the tax credits that are available for those who buy insurance through the Affordable Care Act.

However, The Associated Press notes that the Senate is under no requirement to take up the legislation.

Additionally, a small group of members from both political parties is working on another plan that could find support in the House and Senate and become law. One proposal would be to shorten the extension of the ACA subsidy to two years and make adjustments to the program.

What are ACA subsidies?

The backstory:

When Congress passed the American Rescue Plan Act in 2021 during the pandemic, it temporarily increased tax credits available for people who buy health insurance through the ACA marketplace. It provided extra assistance for existing marketplace enrollees, and also allowed some middle-income Americans who weren’t previously eligible to receive the tax credits.

The tax credits were extended as part of the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act and expired at the end of 2025.

The expiring credits and looming premium increases were the reason behind the longest government shutdown in history , which ended on Nov. 12, 2025.

Democrats demanded that the subsidies be added to the spending deal, but ultimately the government reopened without addressing the health insurance provisions. Republicans promised a vote on ACA subsidies before they expire, but that ultimately did not happen until now.