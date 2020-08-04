Expand / Collapse search
Tornado Watch
from TUE 7:24 AM EDT until TUE 4:00 PM EDT, Fairfield County, Bronx County, Kings County, Nassau County, Orange County, Putnam County, Queens County, Richmond County, Rockland County, Suffolk County, Westchester County, Bergen County, Essex County, Hudson County, Passaic County, Union County
7
Tornado Watch
from TUE 7:23 AM EDT until TUE 4:00 PM EDT, Hunterdon County, Middlesex County, Monmouth County, Morris County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Sussex County, Warren County
Tornado Watch
until TUE 12:00 PM EDT, Salem County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Bronx County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northeast Suffolk County, Northern Nassau County, Northern Queens County, Northern Westchester County, Northwest Suffolk County, Orange County, Putnam County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Rockland County, Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southern Westchester County, Southwest Suffolk County, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Monmouth County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Hunterdon County, Mercer County, Middlesex County, Morris County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Sussex County, Warren County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Monmouth County, Western Passaic County, Western Union County
Coastal Flood Warning
from TUE 8:00 PM EDT until WED 1:00 AM EDT, Kings County (Brooklyn), Richmond County (Staten Is.), Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southwest Suffolk County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County
Coastal Flood Warning
from TUE 10:00 PM EDT until WED 2:00 AM EDT, Southern Westchester County
Flash Flood Warning
until TUE 10:30 AM EDT, Salem County

3 men rescued from Pacific island after writing SOS in sand

By Nick Perry
Published 
News
Associated Press

Men rescued from Pacific island after writing ‘SOS’ in sand

Three men have been rescued from a tiny Pacific island after writing a giant SOS in the sand that was spotted from above. (Credit: Master Sgt. Richard Ebensberger/36th Wing via Storyful)

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) - Three men have been rescued from a tiny Pacific island after writing a giant SOS sign in the sand that was spotted from above, authorities say.

The men had been missing in the Micronesia archipelago for nearly three days when their distress signal was spotted Sunday on uninhabited Pikelot Island by searchers on Australian and U.S. aircraft, the Australian defense department said Monday.

The men had apparently set out from Pulawat atoll in a 7-meter (23-foot) boat on July 30 and had intended to travel about 43 kilometers (27 miles) to Pulap atoll when they sailed off course and ran out of fuel, the department said.

Searchers in Guam asked for Australian help. The military ship, Canberra, which was returning to Australia from exercises in Hawaii, diverted to the area and joined forces with U.S. searchers from Guam.

Three men have been rescued from a tiny Pacific island after writing a giant SOS in the sand that was spotted from above. (Credit: Master Sgt. Richard Ebensberger/36th Wing via Storyful)

The men were found about 190 kilometers (118 miles) from where they had set out.

“I am proud of the response and professionalism of all on board as we fulfill our obligation to contribute to the safety of life at sea wherever we are in the world," said the Canberra’s commanding officer, Capt. Terry Morrison, in a statement.

The men were found in good condition, and an Australian military helicopter was able to land on the beach and give them food and water. A Micronesian patrol vessel was due to pick them up.

SOS is an internationally recognized distress signal that originates from Morse code.