6 injured in Queens apartment fire

Multiple people were injured early Tuesday when a five-alarm fire ripped through a two-story home in Queens, sending firefighters to hospitals and displacing residents, city officials said.

Firefighters battled heavy fire conditions as crews continued operations into the morning hours.

What we know:

The fire was reported around 3:24 a.m. on the first floor of a private dwelling at 1824 Madison St., between Seneca Avenue and Onderdonk Avenue, according to the Fire Department of New York.

Heavy fire conditions were visible when crews arrived, and the flames quickly spread, threatening nearby buildings, firefighters said.

Parts of the roof collapsed during the blaze, which escalated to a fifth alarm by about 4:31 a.m.

A total of 84 FDNY units and roughly 270 firefighters and emergency medical personnel responded.

Multiple injuries

Five firefighters were transported to area hospitals with significant injuries, officials said. One firefighter was struck in the head by a falling air conditioner and was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was expected to recover. A civilian was also taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Four buildings were evacuated.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani made remarks alongside FDNY and emergency management officials, calling the fire the second five-alarm blaze of the year, less than a week into the new year.

"We know that while there wasn’t a loss of life, that for the many New Yorkers who were affected by this fire, this will irrevocably change their lives," Mamdani said.

Queens Immediate Response Center

Mamdani said the city has opened an immediate response center at P.S. 239, working with the American Red Cross to connect displaced residents with clothing, shelter and other emergency services.

Any residents impacted by this fire who need a safe, warm place to wait for further information about their home or to receive help starting their recovery should come to this reception center located at:

PS 239Q

17-15 Weirfield Street

Queens, NY 11385

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Local perspective:

On Monday, a five-alarm fire broke out in the Claremont section of the Bronx, injuring five people, including firefighters. Mamdani said double-parked cars blocking fire hydrants delayed FDNY’s response, underscoring the role preventable factors can play during emergencies. He also stressed the importance of landlords ensuring smoke detectors are working properly, calling them critical to keeping residents safe during fires.

This is the second five-alarm fire less than a week into 2026.

New York City Emergency Mandagment Comissioner Zach Ischol said that the city is already on pace for a very active fire season.