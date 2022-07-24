3 hospitalized after triple shooting in Harlem

Three men have been hospitalized after being shot in Manhattan early Sunday morning.

According to the NYPD, gunfire erupted at around 2 a.m. near East 112th Street and Lexington Avenue in East Harlem.

One of the men was shot in the shoulder and leg, while another was shot once in the arm. The final victim was shot in the right foot.

All three were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The motive for the shooting and the identity of the gunman or gunmen is currently unknown.