2 killed just blocks apart in less than an hour in Harlem

Two men were killed in less than an hour overnight in Harlem in what police are saying are unrelated incidents.

In the first incident, NYPD officers responded to a 9-1-1 call of a man stabbed in front of a home located at West 130th Street at around 12:15 a.m. Saturday morning.

Upon arriving, police found a 27-year-old man with a stab wound to his chest. He was taken by EMS to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Then, barely 20 minutes later at 12:36 a.m. and just a few blocks away, police responded to a 9-1-1 call of a man shot in front of a home on West 124th Street.

There, officers found 35-year-old James Johnson, unconscious and unresponsive with a gunshot wound to his neck. EMS declared Johnson dead at the scene.

Investigations into both killings are ongoing. The identity of the deceased in the stabbing incident is currently being withheld pending family notification.

No arrests have been made in connection to either attack.