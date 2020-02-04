3 dogs captured in NJ after biting 12 people over 4 months

Video captured the moments a pack of dogs terrorized a neighborhood in Little Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey.

Ring surveillance footage shows a man swinging a bat, trying to fend off three dogs charging at him. He says they were on the loose around 2 p.m. Monday near his home on Lake Placid Drive.

"We heard them barking, but we also heard some screaming, so we got back in the car and drove around the block and that's when we seen the dogs had just attacked the older lady," he said.

The man says the dogs took off. He immediately alerted his neighbor's mother-in-law, who he knew would be picking up her 9-year-old granddaughter any minute at the bus stop.

"As he warned her and walked back towards his house that's when he had to fight for his life and my mother-in-law's life," neighbor Nick Leonardis said.

"I couldn't believe what I saw. It was crazy and it was terrifying," he said.

Little Egg Harbor Township police were just one street away from where they say the dogs had bitten several people, including a 69-year-old woman.

"That particular incident was in the midst of all of it. We'd already been called to the neighborhood for a dog bite over here, a dog bite over there," said Little Egg Harbor Township Police Sgt. John Kelly.

The dogs have since been captured and taken by animal control.

Police said there have been seven incidents with at least 12 residents being bitten by the same dogs over the course of four months. The dogs were removed by animal control previously, but later were returned to the owner, who was issued multiple summonses.

Police vowed to do everything they can to keep residents safe.

"It's a dangerous situation and we want to make sure it doesn't happen again," said sgt. Kelly.

