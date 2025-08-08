NYC Legionnaire's latest: Staffing shortage did not contribute to outbreak, officials say; 80+ cases reported

The Brief The number of Legionnaires' disease cases in Harlem has climbed to over 80, resulting in three deaths. Officials say the outbreak was caused by 11 contaminated cooling towers in five zip codes, which have now been sanitized and are "no longer a threat." The number of cases is expected to continue to rise due to the two-to-14-day lag between exposure and symptoms. Lawmakers are now proposing a new bill to make inspection rules for cooling towers more stringent.



The Legionnaires' disease outbreak in Harlem has grown to over 80 confirmed cases, with three people now dead, according to officials. As of today, 24 people are currently in the hospital. Officials have been handing out information to residents to make them aware of symptoms and how to get treated as soon as possible.

What we know:

Health officials have confirmed that the outbreak was caused by 11 contaminated cooling towers in a cluster of five zip codes. All the infected cooling towers have been sanitized and treated, and officials stress that there is no longer a threat to the community. The numbers continue to climb, however, due to the two-to-14-day lag time from exposure to when a person first shows symptoms.

The disease spreads through water vapor or mist from cooling towers and does not affect normal water sources, according to the NYC Health Department.

Where is the outbreak located?

The five zip codes where the cluster of cases are located are 10027, 10030, 10035, 10037, and 10039.

According to NYC Acting Health Commissioner Dr. Michelle Morse, while the department has seen a lot of compliance from building owners since a 2017 law requiring inspections, there is a staffing shortage in the department. However, she emphasized that this did not interfere with their response.

"We believe we've been able to, with the staffing we have, immediately respond to this cluster," Morse said. "Within 72 hours of it being detected, we had tested every single cooling tower in all five zip codes here in central Harlem and our inspectors sprung into action to make sure that anti-bacterial treatment happens immediately for the 11 towers that tested positive."

Morse stressed that the system which caused the outbreak is separate from indoor plumbing. "New Yorkers in central Harlem can still safely drink tap water, bathe, shower, cook. Air conditioner those things are safe," she said.

What's next:

Lawmakers are now sounding the alarm and asking for change. New York State Sen. Cordell Cleare said she and others have created a new bill they want to pass with "five major reforms including requiring immediate remediation and mitigation, more frequent testing and inspections and fines if there are violations."

Officials are not sharing which buildings were impacted because they want everyone in the area to stay alert and know that they could be at risk.

The city is holding an online webinar on Tuesday for residents to ask questions and get more answers about the outbreak.