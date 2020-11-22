3 dead after pair of stabbings, shooting in Manhattan
NEW YORK - Three men are dead after a pair of stabbings and a shooting in New York City on Saturday.
In the first incident, the NYPD says that around 5:50 a.m. on Saturday, they responded to a 9-1-1 call of a person stabbed on 125th Street in East Harlem. When officers arrived they found the unidentified victim, a 41-year-old man, unconscious and unresponsive, with a stab wound to his torso.
The victim was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Metropolitan, where he was pronounced dead.
Later that day at just before 3:45 p.m., police say 24-year-old Christopher Caraballo was shot in the chest at 10 Paladino Avenue in the Wagner Houses, also in East Harlem. Caraballo was taken to NYC Health and Hospitals/Harlem, where he was pronounced dead.
Finally, at around 9:15 p.m., a man was reportedly stabbed near the corner of West 38th Street and 8th Avenue in Midtown. The unidentified victim was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue, where he was pronounced dead.
No arrests have been made in any of the three incidents and investigations are ongoing.
