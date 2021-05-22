3 dead after car crashes into creek in Queens

article

Three men are dead after a car left the road and crashed into a creek in Queens early Saturday morning, authorities say.

According to the NYPD, at some time around 4:45 a.m. the car, a 2016 Honda Civic, was heading westbound on Borden Avenue at an apparent high rate of speed when the driver lost control, struck a barrier and the car plunged into the Newtown Creek in Long Island City.

Soon afterwards, first responders were on scene and retrieved the car's three occupants from the water. All three were taken to nearby hospitals and were pronounced dead.

Two of the three victims have been identified: Luis Cuadros, 30, of Queens and Quameek Mack, 25, of Freeport.

The NYPD's Highway Collision Investigation Squad is investigating the crash.