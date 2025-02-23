3 dead, 2 injured, 1 remains missing after boat overturns off Staten Island: NYPD

The Brief Three people have died, two are hospitalized and another is missing after a boat overturned in the waters off Staten Island The incident happened around noon on Sunday near the Ambrose Channel. Five people were pulled from the water. One remains in critical condition, while another is in stable condition.



Three people have died, two others are hospitalized, and another person remains missing after a boat overturned in the waters off of Staten Island on Sunday.

What we know:

According to authorities, at around noon the Coast Guard, along with FDNY and NYPD units, responded to a report of an overturned boat near the Ambrose Channel.

Authorities rushed to the scene and rescued five people from the water and rushed them to nearby hospitals.

Three of the victims were pronounced dead at the hospital. They have not yet been identified by authorities.

One of the other victims is in critical condition, while the fifth is in stable condition.

Police say a sixth victim remains missing, prompting an ongoing search.

What's next:

Investigators are working to determine why the boat capsized. Officials say no other vessels were involved.

The search for the missing person continues as rescue teams scour the area.

The Source: This article was written using information from the NYPD.



