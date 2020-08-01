3 dead after another night of gunfire in NYC

The recent spike in gun violence across New York City claimed the lives of three more men overnight, according to the NYPD.

According to authorities, around 10:40 p.m. Friday night on Randall Avenue in the Soundview section of the Bronx, a gunman fatally shot 21-year-old Shaiquan Wilson.

Surveillance video shows the suspect, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, white facemask, and black sweatpants with stripes down the side walking through a crowd before producing a gun.

Just a few hours later at roughly 1:30 a.m. on Saturday morning, a 34-year-old Forest Byrd was shot and killed on Burke Avenue near the Eastchester Gardens housing complex in The Bronx.

Finally, just after 6:30 a.m. Saturday morning, a 35-year-old man was shot and killed on Dix Avenue in Far Rockaway. The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

Police are still investigating all three homicides, but are asking anyone with information about the suspect in the fatal shooting in Soundview or with information about the other two shootings to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.