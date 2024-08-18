3 arrested for shoplifting at Long Island Macy’s; children used in theft, police say

article

Three people have been arrested for shoplifting at a Macy's on Long Island on Saturday, the Nassau County Police Department said.

Detectives said the three people entered a Macy's on Old Country Road in East Garden City at 6:50 p.m. and took 67 pieces of merchandise inside bags and a stroller.

Police said Amparo Tipanta Tipantuna, 43, had her two children ages 13 and 10 with her.

Brayan Callatasig Guanotasig, 21, and Katherine Pila Tipantuna, 25, had their 3-year-old child with them.

Police said the children were active participants in hiding the merchandise.

Then they exited the store without making a payment for the merchandise and were stopped by store security, police said.

Police said the children were taken to a relative.

The three people are from Brooklyn and have been charged with Grand Larceny, Endangering the Welfare of a Child and Criminal Solicitation.

The suspects will be arraigned today in Hempstead.