3 arrested in viral shoplifting incident in Connecticut

article

Police in Connecticut have arrested three people they say were involved in a shoplifting incident that went viral.

The suspects stole shopping carts full of items from a grocery store in Oxford. Videos posted of the incident went viral.

It happened at the Market 32 Supermarket on the morning of Nov. 9, 2021.

Multiple people were seen filling the carts, walking out of the store, and then loading the items into two SUVs.

No one bothered to call 911 during the crime so police did not respond until after the suspects had already left.

Connecticut State Police announced the arrests of James Hill, Brandy Quadrato, and Nasif Amir Muhammad on larceny and conspiracy charges in connection with the case. They are all being held in lieu of bail.

They are scheduled for their first court appearance on Monday. It was unclear if they had lawyers who could speak on their behalf.

State Police say the investigation is ongoing.