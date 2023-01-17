2nd arrest in connection with deadly stabbing on MTA bus in the Bronx

A second person has been arrested in connection with a deadly stabbing on an MTA bus in the Bronx.

The NYPD says the incident took place on a Sunday evening in October.

Lamont Barkley, 55, of the Bronx, was on the BX19 bus at the intersection of E. 149th St and Gerard Ave. in the Mott Haven neighborhood just before 8:30 p.m. when he was stabbed in the torso.

EMS rushed him to NYC Health & Hospitals/Lincoln but it was too late to save his life.

The NYPD said Barkley got into some sort of dispute with a woman and a man on the bus, who then stabbed him and fled.

Police arrested Ebony Jackson, 42, of the Bronx, shortly after the killing and charged her with murder and manslaughter.

On Monday the New York City Police Department announced that 56-year-old Anthony Johnson of the Bronx was arrested in connection with the case. He is charged with murder.