26 children found behind false wall at day care in Colorado

Two unlicensed day cares in Colorado Springs have been closed and their owner charged with child abuse after police say they found 26 children, under three years old, hidden in a basement behind a false wall to avoid inspectors or parents.

Carla Faith Is the owner of both daycares. The raid came after a tip that there were too many children for the number of adults supervising them.

Parents who used the daycare say it was cash-only.

Police say Faith was not cooperative with them and that they are not sure if there will be further charges. Her license has been suspended for at least a year.

This is not Faith’s first run-in with the law at one of her daycares. The Los Angeles Times reported on similar charges against her in 1998, and in December 2016 issues with food supervision and the number of children per teacher were found.