24-year-old shot in eye, killed in Harlem Saturday morning
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HARLEM, NY - A 24-year-old man was shot in the eye and killed early Saturday in Harlem, according to the NYPD.
What we know:
Police said officers responded to a 911 call for a person shot near Frederick Douglass Boulevard and Macombs Place around 1:32 a.m. Saturday.
When officers arrived, they found a 24-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the right eye.
EMS responded and pronounced him dead at the scene.
Victim not yet identified
Police said the victim’s identity is being withheld pending family notification.
Investigation underway
The investigation remains ongoing.
The NYPD Force Investigation Division is handling the case, police said.
No additional details were immediately released.
The Source: This article was written using information from the NYPD.