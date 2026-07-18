24-year-old shot in eye, killed in Harlem Saturday morning

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The Brief A 24-year-old man was shot and killed near Frederick Douglass Boulevard and Macombs Place. Police said the victim had been shot in the right eye and was pronounced dead at the scene. The NYPD Force Investigation Division is investigating.



A 24-year-old man was shot in the eye and killed early Saturday in Harlem, according to the NYPD.

What we know:

Police said officers responded to a 911 call for a person shot near Frederick Douglass Boulevard and Macombs Place around 1:32 a.m. Saturday.

When officers arrived, they found a 24-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the right eye.

EMS responded and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Victim not yet identified

Police said the victim’s identity is being withheld pending family notification.

Investigation underway

The investigation remains ongoing.

The NYPD Force Investigation Division is handling the case, police said.

No additional details were immediately released.