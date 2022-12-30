22-year-old aspiring model arrested, charged in deadly stabbing of 61-year-old father

In a shocking twist to a crime that was first reported as a home invasion, a 22-year-old aspiring model has been arrested and charged with allegedly stabbing her 61-year-old father to death and critically injuring her 19-year-old sister at their home in Brooklyn on Thursday.

Nikki Secondino is facing charges of murder, attempted murder, and weapons possession.

The attack happened early Thursday morning inside an apartment on 17th Avenue in Bensonhurst.

Secondino initially claimed that two men forced their way into the home and stabbed her family members, but police say she made the story up and later confessed to the crime.

According to the New York Post, Secondino is a social media influencer who had more than 15,000 followers on her Instagram page, which was still active as of Friday evening.