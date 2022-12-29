Expand / Collapse search

Deadly home invasion in Brooklyn

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Bensonhurst
Deadly home invasion in Brooklyn

Police are investigating a deadly home invasion on 17th Avenue in Bensonhurst. Authorities say a 61-year-old man was stabbed to death just before 6 a.m. Two women were also stabbed and were rushed to hospitals. Cops are looking for two attackers.

NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating a deadly home invasion that happened in Brooklyn on Thursday morning.

SkyFOX was over 17th Avenue in Bensonhurst where a number of police vehicles had responded to a home. 

New York City police said a 61-year-old man was stabbed to death just before 6 a.m. inside the house. 

Two women were also stabbed, the police said. A 19-year-old woman was rushed to Maimonides Medical Center. A 22-year-old woman was taken to Lutheran Medical Center. Their conditions aren't clear.

Cops are looking for two attackers.