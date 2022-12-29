Deadly home invasion in Brooklyn

The NYPD is investigating a deadly home invasion that happened in Brooklyn on Thursday morning.

SkyFOX was over 17th Avenue in Bensonhurst where a number of police vehicles had responded to a home.

New York City police said a 61-year-old man was stabbed to death just before 6 a.m. inside the house.

Two women were also stabbed, the police said. A 19-year-old woman was rushed to Maimonides Medical Center. A 22-year-old woman was taken to Lutheran Medical Center. Their conditions aren't clear.

Cops are looking for two attackers.