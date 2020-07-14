22 states now on travel restriction list in NY, NJ, CT

article

Minnesota, New Mexico, Ohio and Wisconsin were added to the list of states from which travelers must quarantine when arriving in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

The additional four states were announced on Tuesday bringing the total to 22 states on the restricted access list due to the coronavirus pandemic. Anyone arriving from those 'hot spots' is required to quarantine for 14 days.

Travelers and those residents who are returning from impacted states should self-quarantine at their home, hotel, or other temporary lodging. Individuals should leave the place of self-quarantine only to seek medical care/treatment or to obtain food and other essential items.

For several weeks now, the list has been updated on Tuesdays, after it went into effect June 25 with nine states.

The formula announced to make the list include states with an infection rate of 10 per 100,000 on a 7-day rolling average or 10 percent of the total population positive on a 7-day rolling average.

On Tuesday, Gov. Phil Murphy shot down the prospect of fining travelers from COVID-19 hot spots if they don't provide contact information to health officials.

A day earlier, NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo proposed fining anyone who would not comply.

Joining CT Gov. Ned Lamont, Cuomo and Murphy have said fears of the coronavirus resurging in the Tri-State Region lead to the mandatory quarantine order, but with the exception of New York, the governors acknowledge that travelers are on the honor system to follow through.