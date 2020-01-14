Expand / Collapse search

22 injured in apartment building fire on Upper East Side

Upper East Side
FDNY investigating Upper East Side fire

Fire investigators are working to determine what sparked a fire on East 72nd Street.

NEW YORK - At least 22 people were injured in an apartment building fire Tuesday on the Upper East Side, according to the FDNY.

Two people suffered critical injuries and were transported to NY Presbyterian-Cornell Medical Center. Four firefighters suffered minor injuries.

The flames broke out just before 2 a.m. on the 24th floor of 515 East 72nd Street. The fire quickly went to a second alarm.

The fire was brought under control at 3:24 a.m., added fire officials.

It's not clear what sparked the flames.

Building fire on Upper East Side

At least 22 people were injured in the high-rise fire.

