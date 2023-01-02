22 hurt when SUV crashes into Manhattan restaurant

The NYPD says 22 people were injured when an SUV crashed into a restaurant in the Inwood section of Manhattan on Monday night.

Authorities say the crash happened at around 9 p.m. at the Inwood Bar & Grill on Broadway and West 204th Street.

A hit-and-run driver rear-ended a Toyota SUV and it ended up in the restaurant.

A white Audi exited a gas station and struck the rear of the Toyota, causing the SUV's driver to lose control of the vehicle, police said. It went over a curb and went into the front window.

According to the fire department, none of the injuries were considered life-threatening. Most were injured by flying glass.

19 people were taken to hospitals for treatment.

The driver of the Audi took off and was still on the loose on Tuesday.

The Inwood Bar and Grill's website calls itself a sports bar with a beer garden.