21-year-old man shot, killed in Brooklyn: NYPD

article

A 21-year-old man was shot and killed in Brooklyn on Tuesday afternoon.

What we know:

The incident happened just after 2 p.m. outside of an auto body shop on Meserole Street in Williamsburg

The victim was reportedly shot in the head and was taken to Elmhurst Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect reportedly fled the scene on a scooter.

Police have not yet identified the victim pending family notification.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 NY for more information.