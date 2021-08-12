Expand / Collapse search
203 cases of COVID-19 linked to Chicago's Lollapalooza

By SOPHIA TAREEN
Published 
Updated 2 hours ago
Illinois
Associated Press

CHICAGO - Chicago health officials on Thursday reported 203 cases of COVID-19 connected to Lollapalooza, casting it as a number that was anticipated and not yet linked to any hospitalizations or deaths.

"Nothing unexpected here," Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said at a news conference. "No sign of a

The four-day music festival, which started two weeks ago, drew about 385,000 people to a lakefront park. Critics questioned holding the event during the pandemic. Footage showed tightly packed crowds at concerts and on public transportation with few masks in sight. Last year's festival

But Mayor Lori Lightfoot and other officials have

Arwady said the number of positive cases included those who tested positive after or during Lollapalooza, which could include people who might have arrived already infected. For instance, 13 Chicago residents who tested positive reported attended Lollapalooza on or after the day their symptoms began.

She said the city was still investigating cases, but did not expect it to make a major impact on COVID-19 infection rates.

"We would have seen a surge if we were going to see a surge at this point," she said.

Among those who tested positive, city officials said 138 were Illinois residents from outside Chicago, 58 were from the city and seven were from out of state. Nearly 80% of those who tested positive were under 30, and about 62% were white, Arwady said.

Lollapalooza Music Festival crowd

(Charles Reagan Hackleman)

___

Follow Tareen on Twitter: https://twitter.com/sophiatareen.