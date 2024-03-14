NYC half marathon 2024: Route map, street closures

Runners in New York City and beyond are gearing up for the 2024 United Airlines NYC Half happening this Sunday, March 17.

The half marathon starts at 7 a.m. in Brooklyn near the Brooklyn Museum and goes over the Manhattan Bridge and FDR Drive.

Participants will also run through Times Square – the only time streets are closed aside from New Year's Eve – before racing to the finish line in Central Park.

Half marathon map

Race route

Here's a detailed description of the race route, according to New York Road Runners:

Mile 1: Begins by having runners head south on Washington Avenue. Then take a slight right on Empire Boulevard to Flatbush Avenue. Runners will then turn right onto Flatbush Avenue heading north.

Mile 2: Then runners will make a U-turn on Flatbush Avenue before reaching Grand Army Plaza and heading south. They will turn right into Prospect Park near Willink Plaza and head north on East Drive.

Miles 3-4: They will then exit Prospect Park and run around the right side of Grand Army Plaza and continue north on Flatbush Avenue toward the Manhattan Bridge.

The men's pro field clears the start during the United Airlines NYC Half on March 17, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by PhotoRun/New York Road Runners via Getty Images)

Miles 5-6: Runners will then cross the Manhattan Bridge. When they approach the bridge, they will turn right onto Canal Street.

Mile 7: Then they will turn right onto Allen Street, heading south. Runners will turn left onto South Street, then make a right turn onto the FDR Drive entrance ramp by Pier 36.

Miles 8-9: Runners will continue running north on FDR Drive. As they approach the East 42nd Street exit ramp, they will stay on the right side of the road and continue up the ramp.

Mile 10: When runners see the United Nations on the right side, they will exit FDR Drive onto East 42nd Street.

Athletes and participants compete in the 2023 United Airlines NYC Half Marathon held on the streets of New York City, United States on march 19, 2023. (Photo by Fatih Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Mile 11: Runners will head west on 42nd Street past Grand Central Terminal and Bryant Park. When they reach Seventh Avenue, they will turn right and continue north through Times Square.

Mile 12: Runners will continue north on 7th Avenue, passing the Times Square Youth Run at the United Airlines NYC Half on their right. When they approach Central Park South/West 59th Street, they will make a right turn.

Mile 13-Finish: For the finish, runners will head to Grand Army Plaza (in Manhattan) and turn left into Central Park. They will go into the park and run north on East Drive. When they reach the 72nd Street Transverse, they will turn left, and then at the end of the Transverse, make their final left turn onto West Drive.

Runners participate in the 2022 United Airlines NYC Half Marathon on March 20, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by New York Road Runners/New York Road Runners via Getty Images)

The finish line will be located between West 67th and 68th Streets near the Tavern on the Green.

Sunday street closures

Brooklyn:

Eastern Parkway between Franklin Avenue and Flatbush Avenue

Washington Avenue between Eastern Parkway and Empire Boulevard

Sullivan Place between Washington Avenue and Franklin Avenue

Classon Avenue between Washington Avenue and Eastern Parkway

Union Street between Classon Avenue and Franklin Avenue

Empire Boulevard between Flatbush Avenue and Washington Avenue

Willink Drive between Flatbush Avenue and East Drive

East Drive between Willink Drive and Grand Army Plaza

Center Drive between West Drive and East Drive

Flatbush Avenue between Empire Boulevard and Grand Army Plaza

Grand Army Plaza Oval

Flatbush Avenue between Grand Army Plaza and Fulton Street

Flatbush Avenue Extension between Fulton Street and Nassau Street

Manhattan