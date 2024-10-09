2024 election update: Trump books MSG rally; latest polls, news | Oct. 9

article

With 2024 Election Day now less than four weeks away, we take a look at some of the biggest election headlines, including news that Republican nominee Donald Trump scheduled a rally at New York's Madison Square Garden.

As America prepares to pick a new president -- and Tri-State residents choose how to fill out their own ballots – we dive into the latest national and local election news, polls, campaign trail stops, maps and more.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5, 27 days from today.

Former President Donald Trump: Trump has events scheduled in Scranton, which is Biden's birthplace, and in Reading, Pennsylvania. The hurricane caused Trump to put off a virtual event Tuesday night focused on health care and postpone a Univision town hall in Miami.

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump arrives to speak during a campaign rally at Dodge County Airport, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, in Juneau, Wis. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson, File)

Vice President Kamala Harris: Harris is heading to Las Vegas before stopping in Arizona. First, she'll be virtually attending a briefing on Hurricane Milton and the federal response that President Joe Biden is receiving at the White House.

Democratic presidential nominee and Vice President Kamala Harris boards Air Force Two as she departs for New York at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, on October 7, 2024. (Photo by Evelyn Hockstein / POOL / AFP) (Photo by EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/POOL/AFP via Ge Expand

Black voters' views of Trump, Harris: About 7 in 10 Black voters have a somewhat or very favorable view of Harris, with few differences between Black men and women voters on how they view the Democratic candidate, according to a recent poll from the AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Black voters' opinions of former President Donald Trump, by contrast, were overwhelmingly negative, underscoring the challenges he faces as he seeks to erode Harris' support among Black men. (Oct. 8)

Trump's big lead in Florida: Trump is ahead in Florida by a staggering 13 points, 55% to 41%, according to a new New York Times/Siena College poll. "This looks nothing like the other polls of the state. Heading into today, Mr. Trump led Florida in the Times average of all polls by just four points," the Times writes. (Oct. 8)

A sign that states "VOTE DEFEND DEMOCRACY on NOV. 8th" is affixed to a street pole the day before the midterm general election on Nov. 7, 2022, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images)

It will take 270 electoral votes to win the 2024 presidential election. Click states on this interactive map to create your own 2024 election forecast. Create a specific match-up by clicking the party and/or names near the electoral vote counter. Source: 270toWin.

Donald Trump is returning to New York in the race’s final stretch, scheduling a rally at the city’s iconic Madison Square Garden stadium.

Trump is planning his event for Oct. 27, kicking off the final week of campaigning, according to a campaign official familiar with the plans who spoke on condition of anonymity before a formal announcement.



It will be Trump’s second rally in the city he grew up in following a stop in the South Bronx in May.



Trump has claimed he believes he can win New York, even though it is an overwhelmingly Democratic state and the city even more so. But such an event is likely to draw outsized media attention.



The former president is also campaigning this week in other Democratic states, including California and Colorado.

- By The Associated Press

A mail-in ballot issued by Hudson County, New Jersey for the 2024 U.S. general election is seen on September 22, 2024, in Hoboken, New Jersey. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

How to register to vote in New Jersey

How to register to vote in Connecticut

