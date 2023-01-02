A look at some upcoming 2023 movies

Big movie blockbusters are promised for 2023. Author and Naughty But Nice gossip columnist Rob Shuter, and Wilson Morales, editor at BlackFilmandTV.com, have a look ahead:

Magic Mike's Last Dance (2/10)

Stars: Channing Tatum and Salma Hayek

Tatum's Mike Lane has fallen on hard times. He travels to London to fulfill the request for a wealthy woman (Hayek), and discovers she has ulterior motives. A follow-up to 2015’s Magic Mike XXL.

Creed III (3/3)

Stars: Michael B. Jordan and Phylicia Rashad

Third installment of Rocky spin-off franchise. Jordan plays Adonis, the son of Rocky’s nemesis turned friend Apollo Creed. Rashad reprises the role of Adonis’ mother.

Fast X (5/19)

Stars: Vin Diesel, Justin Lin and Samantha Vincent

Sequel to F9. 10th main installment and 11th full-length film in the Fast & Furious franchise.

The Little Mermaid (5/26)

Stars: Halle Bailey, Melissa McCarthy, Javier Bardem and Awkwafina Scuttle

Live remake of the Disney favorite.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (6/30)

Stars: Harrison Ford, Antonio Banderas and Phoebe Waller-Bridge

First ever non-Spielberg Indiana Jones film. Follow-up to 2008’s Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One (7/14)

Stars: Tom Cruise, Rebecca Ferguson and Simon Pegg.

Slot originally reserved for Mission: Impossible 8, but with COVID-19, we’re getting Mission: Impossible 7 in 2023 and Mission: Impossible 8 in 2024. Cruise will have played Ethan Hunt for a whopping 27 years.

Barbie (7/21)

Stars: Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling

Chronicles the most famous doll ever (Robbie) as she’s banished from Barbieland and introduced to our world.