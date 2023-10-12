2023 New York Comic Con: Everything you need to know

New York Comic Con 2023 kicked off Thursday morning in New York City. Here's everything you need to know about the event:

What is New York Comic Con?

New York Comic Con is the East Coast's largest pop culture convention!

When is New York Comic Con?

The event runs from Thursday, Oct. 12 to Sunday, Oct. 15:

Thursday, Oct 12: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct 13: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct 14: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Sunday, Oct 15: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Image 1 of 8 ▼

Where is New York Comic Con?

The event is held at the Javits Center, located at 429 11th Ave. in New York, NY 10001.

Who will I see at New York Comic Con?

Some featured guests include Ewan McGregor, Chris Evans, Jenny Frison and more!

Where do I buy tickets for New York Comic Con?

To buy tickets, click HERE.