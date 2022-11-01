2022 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree selected

article

The tree that will become the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree for 2022 has been selected.

It is an 82-foot-tall Norway spruce from Queensbury, New York, a small town in Warren County. It stands 82-feet tall and is 50-feet in diameter.

The 14-ton tree is approximately 85-90 years old. It was donated by the Lebowitz family of Glens Falls.

The tree will have more than 50,000 multicolored LEDs on approximately 5 miles of wire when it is put on display in Midtown.

Rockefeller Christmas Tree Lighting 2022

The Christmas Tree lighting will take place in the evening on Wednesday, November 30. The tree will remain lighted from 6 a.m. until midnight through the end of the year.

On Christmas Day, the tree is lit for 24 hours and on New Year's Eve it is lit from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The first Christmas tree was placed in Rockefeller Center by men working there in 1931.

It will be donated to Habitat for Humanity at the end of the holiday season to be turned into lumber to build homes.