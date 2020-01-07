2020 Wedding Trends

Jove Meyer with The Knot is one of the leading wedding designers in the country.

FOX 5 headed to the wedding planning site's headquarters in Midtown to check out what’s trending this year.

Nowadays, to-be-weds are all about personalization, with all elements of wedding celebrations. Starting with the stationary, couples are using their invitations as a reflection of their unique personality, style and love story. There are no rules around style, colors, shapes, etc.

In 2020, flowers will be used to help couples create bold statements throughout their wedding celebrations, from incorporating edible blooms into food and drinks to using florals to exploring floral textures and shapes for a monochromatic color-blocked look.

Couples are turning food service into interactive culinary moments. With interactive food experiences, it’s all about the presentation, and guests love having an exciting and unexpected service moment.

Some brides and grooms alike are seeking fluid fashion. The Knot is seeing couples explore attire outside of conventional wedding looks and donning fashion that’s gender-fluid, like brides rocking pantsuits.