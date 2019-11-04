2020 Democratic presidential hopefuls Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders battle for the liberal vote

2020 Democratic presidential candidates Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, who share similar visions and attract the same voting base, are battling for the liberal vote.

Sanders is a democratic socialist who consistently draws some of the biggest crowds on the campaign trail.

Warren is a “policy wonk” and frontrunner, according to a number of polls.

“I would say that Bernie and Elizabeth Warren certainly do not represent the establishment,” said Bob Shrum of the University of Southern California. “I mean, they are campaigning against it non-stop.”

As the pair battle it out for the liberal wing of the party, it is unclear where their supports would go if either candidate does not win the nomination.

New polling shows that voters who are not supporting Warren would overwhelmingly select her as their second choice.

However, voters that “feel the Bern” say their vote will only go to Sanders and no one else.

Both candidates share similar positions on medicare for all, immigration and the economy in general.

Some political observers argue that it is those staunch liberal views that could hurt them in a general election.

“They have a passionate primary constituency that has put them at the top of the polls,” said Dr. Ross Baker of Rutgers University. “But this same constituency, because of their expectations and demands that they have may be the kiss of death in a general election. Even against Donald Trump, a man whose popularity within the electorate has never been above 40 percent.”