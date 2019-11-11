2019 Holiday Gridlock Alert Days

That time of the year has come again—when New Yorkers have to deal with especially terrible traffic in Midtown Manhattan because of the holidays.

"Select days in November and December are designated Gridlock Alert Days, as traffic volumes increase with holiday shopping and travel, as well as special event street closures," NYC DOT says. "Drivers can expect that travel through Manhattan will take three times as long as a typical day of the week."

NYC DOT hopes that as many locals and visitors leave vehicles at home on these and other days.

"Whether traveling for work, errands or recreation, please consider walking, biking or taking public transportation whenever possible," NYC DOT says.

These are the Holiday Gridlock Alert Days in 2019:

Friday, Nov. 15

Wednesday, Nov. 20

Wednesday, Nov. 27

Friday, Dec. 6

Wednesday, Dec. 11

Thursday, Dec. 12

Friday, Dec. 13

Wednesday, Dec. 18

Thursday, Dec. 19

Friday, Dec 20

You can see the latest NYPD traffic advisories here.

You can learn more about Gridlock Alert Days here.

You can see real-time traffic conditions here.

