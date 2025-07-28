Bronx shooting leaves 2 men dead, no arrests: police
BRONX, NY - New York City police are investigating a double homicide after a shooting erupted in the Bronx early Monday morning.
What we know:
Officers responded to a 911 call about a man shot on the 500 block of Brush Avenue just after 5:30 a.m.
They arrived to find two men; a 21-year-old shot in the abdomen and a 22-year-old shot in the armpit and shoulder.
Both men were rushed to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead.
What we don't know:
Police have yet to release any further details about the deadly shooting, including a possible motive.
No arrests have been made, and a description of the suspected shooter(s) is still unknown.
The identities of the victims have also yet to be released.
