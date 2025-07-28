Expand / Collapse search

Bronx shooting leaves 2 men dead, no arrests: police

Published  July 28, 2025 9:37am EDT
Deadly shooting in the Bronx

SkyFox was over the deadly scene in the Bronx where a 21 and 22-year-old man were shot and killed according to police.

The Brief

    • A shooting in the Bronx left two men dead early Monday morning.
    • They were both found by police before 6 a.m.
    • No suspects have been taken into custody.

BRONX, NY - New York City police are investigating a double homicide after a shooting erupted in the Bronx early Monday morning.

What we know:

Officers responded to a 911 call about a man shot on the 500 block of Brush Avenue just after 5:30 a.m.

They arrived to find two men; a 21-year-old shot in the abdomen and a 22-year-old shot in the armpit and shoulder.

Both men were rushed to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead.

What we don't know:

Police have yet to release any further details about the deadly shooting, including a possible motive.

No arrests have been made, and a description of the suspected shooter(s) is still unknown.

The identities of the victims have also yet to be released.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by the NYPD.

