2 women get in knife fight at Long Island bar, cops say

Two women are under arrest after police say they got into a knife fight at a Long Island bar.

Nassau County police say it happed about 9:40 p.m. Sunday night at a Uniondale bar.

Police say that Sabrina Cummings, 37, of Hempstead and Tanya James, 46, of Roosevelt, were involved in a fight inside the Classico Bar on Jerusalem Avenue.

Police say that James stabbed Cummings in her right arm and then both women left the bar and began fighting in the street.

Both were armed with knives and stabbed and slashed each other, according to officers.

They were arrested and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Cummings and James were charged with weapons and assault charges.

Both will be arraigned when medically practical. It was unclear if they had lawyers who could speak on their behalf.

