2 toddler sisters drown in Long Island pond behind apartment complex

Two toddlers died after drowning in a pond behind an apartment complex on Long Island Saturday afternoon, according to the Suffolk County Police.

It happened at 3:16 p.m. behind the Fairfield Townhouses in Holtsville.

The toddlers are sisters ages 2 and 4, police said.

Police responded to a 911 call from a relative reporting that two girls were missing. It is unclear how the girls made their way to the water.

When officers arrived, good Samaritans helped search and the sisters were pulled unresponsive from the water at approximately 3:20 p.m.

The sisters were taken to Stony Brook University Hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The names of the sisters have not been released.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this incident to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392.