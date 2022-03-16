2 teens stabbed outside school in Queens

Police are looking for two people wanted in connection with the stabbing of two teens during a fight outside their high school in Queens.

The NYPD said two people — male and female — approached two teenage boys outside John Adams High School in South Ozone Park at about 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The New York Post reported that a brawl broke out .

"The unknown male displayed a sharp cutting instrument and stabbed both male victims," police said in a release.

The teen boys who were stabbed then went inside the school to get help.

EMS brought them to the hospital for treatment.

"The 16-year-old male suffered a stab wound one time in the leg and one time in the back," police said. He was listed in stable condition. The 17-year-old victim was stabbed several times in his abdomen, police said. He was in critical but stable condition at Jamaica Hospital.

The stabber and the person he was with ran away.

The attacker was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, light-colored slippers, and dark-colored socks, police said.

The person he was with is described as a female with a dark complexion and about 5 feet tall last seen wearing a light-colored sweatshirt, light-colored sweatpants, and a red hat; she was carrying a purple jacket, police said.

The school sent a letter to parents about the stabbing.

"The safety and well-being of all students and staff members at John Adams High School remains our highest priority," Principal Pedro Cubero wrote in the letter, according to the Post.