2 teens shot inside Upper West Side McDonald's: NYPD

Two teenagers were shot inside a McDonald's on the Upper West Side on Thursday evening.

Police say the incident happened at around 6:30 p.m. near 72nd Street and Amsterdam Avenue.

Investigators say a 17-year-old boy was shot in the leg and rushed to the hospital in stable condition.

The second victim, a 19-year-old, walked into Mount Sinai Hospital with gunshot wounds to the arm and shoulder.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/or on X@NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.