2 teens shot in Brooklyn

Two teens have been hospitalized after a shooting in Brooklyn on Monday afternoon.

The victims, a 19-year-old man, and a 17-year-old girl were shot at a housing development roughly half a block away from the Grand Street Campus High School in Williamsburg.

The girl is reportedly a student at the school. It is unclear if the 19-year-old is as well.

Police say the incident began as an argument between groups of women at a nearby business. At least six shots were fired.

The man was grazed in the head and is in stable condition, while the girl was shot in the stomach and is also in stable condition.

Police are searching for the shooter or shooters in the incident.