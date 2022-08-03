2 teens killed in Long Island house fire

article

Two teenagers were killed in an early morning house fire on eastern Long Island.

It happened just after 3:30 a.m. in the hamlet of North Sea.

The Southampton Town Police Emergency Communications Center received a call of an occupied Noyac residence on fire.

Police responded to a home Spring Lane and found it fully engulfed with three people who had escaped.

Two females in their late teens were unaccounted for and believed to be inside the home.

North Sea, Southampton, East Hampton, Bridgehampton, and Sag Harbor Volunteer Fire Departments, responded to extinguish the fire.

Fire personnel located the two female victims inside the home. An ambulance took them to SUNY Southampton Hospital but it was too late to save their lives.

The three victims who escaped the fire were taken to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators are still looking into the cause of the fire.