2 teens arrested after NYPD cop shot in Harlem

Two teens are under arrest for the shooting of an off-duty NYPD officer in Harlem last week.

Officer Robert Manley was shot outside the Manhattanville Houses Community Center near 126th Street.

Authorities say he was at a vigil for a community member when he walked outside, just as two men opened fire.

Off-duty NYPD officer shot in Harlem released from hospital

He was struck in the foot by a bullet and was not seriously injured.

The suspects, a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old are now facing charges including attempted murder.

