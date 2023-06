article

The NYPD is investigating after two people were shot in Brooklyn on Friday afternoon.

The incident happened just after 4 p.m. along Fourth Avenue in Bay Ridge.

Police say the victims are a 24-year-old man who was shot in the arm and a 21-year-old woman who was shot in the leg.

Both were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made, and the shooting is under investigation.